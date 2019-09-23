Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Trading Down 7.7%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 417,313 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 798,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52.

About Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

