Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Ascential in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 459.50 ($6.00).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 392.40 ($5.13) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 335.60 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.80 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

