LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $0.88. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 1,322 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on LightPath Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.37% of LightPath Technologies worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

