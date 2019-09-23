Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc (TSE:LSPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.57.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$27.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE LSPD traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.05. 102,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,604. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$18.05 and a twelve month high of C$49.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

