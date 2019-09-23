Lincoln Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Lincoln Mining Corp (CVE:LMG) dropped 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 118,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

About Lincoln Mining (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. It primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold-silver property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

