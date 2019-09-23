Lition Market Capitalization Achieves $2.04 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Lition has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $361,749.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Lition token can currently be bought for $0.0793 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Dcoin, ProBit Exchange and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,997.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.78 or 0.02088876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.03054068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00723067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00725632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00059701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00459096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008977 BTC.

Lition Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Dcoin and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

