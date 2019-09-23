Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) & Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Critical Contrast

Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) and Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Long Blockchain has a beta of -2.41, meaning that its share price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Long Blockchain and Truett-Hurst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Long Blockchain and Truett-Hurst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Long Blockchain $4.43 million 1.98 -$15.21 million N/A N/A Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 0.78 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Truett-Hurst has higher revenue and earnings than Long Blockchain.

Profitability

This table compares Long Blockchain and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Truett-Hurst N/A 8.52% 5.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Truett-Hurst beats Long Blockchain on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade under the The Original Long Island brand name. In addition, the company focuses on developing and investing in blockchain technology solutions. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

