Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) were down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.00 ($16.28) and last traded at €14.00 ($16.28), approximately 1,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €14.15 ($16.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $341.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. It offers its customers the possibility to participate in the state-licensed lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlücksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Lotto24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotto24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.