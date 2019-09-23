Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $560,903.94. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,444.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,899.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 57,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,784 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,368. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.63. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $57.25.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.