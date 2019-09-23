Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $126.43

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $126.43 and traded as low as $130.40. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $131.37, with a volume of 756,265 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$125.87 and a 200 day moving average of A$126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

In other news, insider Diane Grady 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. Also, insider Shemara Wikramanayake 37,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.