Magna International (TSE:MG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.72

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.72 and traded as low as $69.00. Magna International shares last traded at $70.88, with a volume of 258,663 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.37 billion. Analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1859388 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 68,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.58, for a total value of C$4,821,251.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,693.67. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,075,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,898 shares in the company, valued at C$14,397,649.73. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,313 shares of company stock worth $16,981,137.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

