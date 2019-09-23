MAN SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.91

MAN SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.91 and traded as high as $5.15. MAN SE/ADR shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 122 shares traded.

MAN SE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAGOY)

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus segment offers commercial vehicles. This segment provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

