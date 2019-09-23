Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price target on Mantech International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

In other Mantech International news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,206.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,162.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,497,000 after acquiring an additional 519,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,754,000 after acquiring an additional 357,579 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,059,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 751,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after acquiring an additional 64,530 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

