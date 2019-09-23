Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,348 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,959,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,214,850,000 after purchasing an additional 302,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Masco by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,449,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,744,000 after acquiring an additional 720,806 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Masco by 7.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,491,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,133,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Masco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 119.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,856 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 49,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,928. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.20%.

Masco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

