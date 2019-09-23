Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,362,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 498,108 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.1% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.99% of Mastercard worth $8,031,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,527,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.14 and a 200-day moving average of $257.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

