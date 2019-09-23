Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.31. 1,545,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $161.12 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.02.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

