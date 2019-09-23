Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,568,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,531,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,038,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 70.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $19.08. 51,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,409. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at $23,331,245.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $1,837,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,588,610.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

