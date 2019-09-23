Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Meet Group worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meet Group by 3,841.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEET. CIBC began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

MEET stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.45. 14,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,083. The company has a market cap of $261.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Meet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

