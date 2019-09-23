MenaPay (MPAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Hanbitco, ABCC and Dcoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.01199873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00091871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,507,968 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

