Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61), approximately 608 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121.50 ($1.59).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Mind Gym in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.19. The stock has a market cap of $120.88 million and a PE ratio of 31.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Mind Gym’s previous dividend of $0.80. Mind Gym’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

About Mind Gym (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

