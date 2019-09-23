MinexCoin Trading 10% Lower This Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 23rd. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $475,483.00 and $121,662.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0812 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00201190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.01200947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,421,838 coins and its circulating supply is 5,858,821 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.