Monadelphous Group (ASX:MND) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.29

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and traded as high as $15.65. Monadelphous Group shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 440,444 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$17.10 and a 200 day moving average price of A$18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Monadelphous Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In other news, insider Robert Velletri 6,670 shares of Monadelphous Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance & Industrial Services divisions. The company offers large-scale multidisciplinary project management and construction services, including construction management and execution; civil and electrical construction packages; turnkey design and construction; structural steel, tankage, mechanical works, and process equipment and piping fabrication and installation; fabrication and procurement; modularization and off-site pre-assembly; plant commissioning; demolition and remediation works; and offshore construction of plant and infrastructure.

