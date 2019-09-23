Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.00. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

