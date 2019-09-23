Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.08

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and traded as high as $18.65. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 523 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $19.38 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.03.

In other Moss Bros Group news, insider Colin Nigel Porter purchased 509,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £101,934.60 ($133,195.61).

About Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

