Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Shares Up 0.2%

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.60, 3,126 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 52,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MURGY. HSBC downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Societe Generale downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

