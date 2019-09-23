Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Nasdaq stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $105.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $530,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 444.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 333.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,042,000 after buying an additional 395,962 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $21,523,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $19,933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,624,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,087,000 after buying an additional 190,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

