National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.71.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $848,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 527,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,060. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National CineMedia by 98.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National CineMedia by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

