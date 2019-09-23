National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Express Group plc is a transport operator. It provides bus, coach and rail services primarily in the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. National Express Group plc is based in Birmingham, United Kingdom. “

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of NXPGF stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Express Group (NXPGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.