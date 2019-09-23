NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NB Private Equity Partners Ltd (LON:NBPE) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,125.60 ($14.71) and last traded at GBX 1,135 ($14.83), 69,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 32,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($15.09).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,136.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $518.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.26%.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile (LON:NBPE)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

