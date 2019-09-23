Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.47

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $5.44. Net Element shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 6,907 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Net Element from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.80 million. Net Element had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Net Element Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Net Element worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Net Element Company Profile (NASDAQ:NETE)

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

