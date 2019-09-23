Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,478,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.40. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,819 shares of company stock valued at $33,269,490. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 182.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

