Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Newmark Security PLC (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

NWT opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Monday. Newmark Security PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.47 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

About Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and supplies products and services for the security of assets and personnel. It operates in two segments, Electronic and Asset Protection. The Electronic segment designs, manufactures, and distributes access-control systems comprising hardware and software for security installation companies; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems for value-added resellers.

