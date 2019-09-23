Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) PT Raised to $150.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,297. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

