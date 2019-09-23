NEXT (LON:NXT) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NXT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($81.01) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,744.44 ($75.06).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,007.06 ($78.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,877.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,635.13. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,218 ($81.25).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 57.50 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

