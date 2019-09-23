NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives $16.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

NGL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NGL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.11. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $82,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $763,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 301,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 7,039.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 18,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 11,053.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,007,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,279,000 after buying an additional 20,819,081 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.0% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,046,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

