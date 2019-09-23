Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0126 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last week, Noir has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a market cap of $254,739.00 and $25.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00200576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.01181166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018716 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00089110 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,146,406 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog.

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

