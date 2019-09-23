Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.46% of Nomad Foods worth $102,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOMD stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 574,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

