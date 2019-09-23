Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NDLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.71.

NDLS opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $261.14 million, a PE ratio of 296.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.