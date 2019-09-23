NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 935.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock worth $12,408,943. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.65. 2,623,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $124.46 and a 52-week high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

