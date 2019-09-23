NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,052,978 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $181,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845,502 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 238,164 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,739,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,690,904 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $149,459,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NXPI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 536,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,171. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total value of $453,755.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522 over the last ninety days.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.