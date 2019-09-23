One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Announces — Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) announced a — dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Shares of OLP opened at $28.57 on Monday. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $23.02 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $567.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.74.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 million. On average, analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.