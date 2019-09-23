OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 485 Average PT from Analysts

OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 485 ($6.34).

OSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of LON OSB traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 369 ($4.82). The company had a trading volume of 494,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.96. OneSavings Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 340.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 382.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. OneSavings Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

