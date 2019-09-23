Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) vs. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Head-To-Head Survey

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pagerduty and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagerduty N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Pagerduty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pagerduty and Uber Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagerduty 0 4 6 1 2.73 Uber Technologies 0 9 25 0 2.74

Pagerduty presently has a consensus target price of $36.66, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%. Uber Technologies has a consensus target price of $53.31, indicating a potential upside of 61.55%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Pagerduty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagerduty and Uber Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagerduty $117.82 million 20.58 -$40.74 million N/A N/A Uber Technologies $11.27 billion 4.98 $997.00 million N/A N/A

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pagerduty.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Pagerduty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc. operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

