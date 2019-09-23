Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.31 Million Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.09% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 546.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 83.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 157,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 46.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LZB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.79.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

LZB has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.