Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.34 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 415.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,303 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,007,000 after buying an additional 89,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. 8,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,207. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $568.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.43%.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

