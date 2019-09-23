Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,729,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Lumentum by 113.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,318 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 11.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 168,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. ValuEngine raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.25 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.84.

Shares of LITE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,504. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,908 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $293,891.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 25,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $1,489,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,315.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,625. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.