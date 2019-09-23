Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.50

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 14800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.

The company has a market cap of $137.14 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.