Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $239,272.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Parachute has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $239,272.00 and approximately $1,309.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,203,469 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

