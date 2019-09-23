Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 173,272 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $11,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

Shares of BGY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,499. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

About Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.