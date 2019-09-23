Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 64,508 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,508 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Adient worth $12,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,212,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Adient by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 475,553 shares during the period. Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Adient by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 1,556,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 366,294 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after acquiring an additional 255,392 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $22.97. 40,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.57. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 3.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on Adient and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

